Harrogate primary school announces trio of new appointments and major investment in sporting programs
Jack Potter has joined Highfield Prep School as a full-time specialist PE teacher.
Potter – the former Head of Cricket and Assistant Head of House at Colfe’s School in London – is joined by two new sports assistants, Mollie Ovenden and Ranald Tang.
James Savile, Head at Highfield Prep, said: “I am really excited about the future of our PE programme.
“These high-calibre appointments, coupled with the increased investment in facilities further highlight our continued commitment to the physical and mental wellbeing of all Highfield pupils.”
Mollie Ovenden has already made headlines as a talented young cricketer and has combined that talent with some incredible work off the pitch.
Ovenden visited India in 2023 to play and coach cricket and coupled that visit with time at a girls orphanage in Bengaluru, where she donated her old cricket clothing and training wear.
Ranald Tang is a former youth Hong Kong rugby representative, is a graduate of the University of Exeter with a Bachelor of Science, Sports and Exercise, and has previously spent time at Highfield Prep School running holiday sports camps.
Potter, Ovenden and Tang will make first use of the new multi-sport astro-pitch, which has recently been completed.
The new pitch, which has capacity to feature netball, tennis, lacrosse, and football, is the result of an investment by the school, and further emphasises the importance of physical education at Highfield Prep School.
Highfield pupils enjoy three and a half hours of timetabled sport each week, across ten sports including rugby, cricket, lacrosse, athletics and swimming.
In addition to these significant enhancements to Highfield Prep School’s physical education offerings, pupils will practise mindfulness and wellbeing with the expansion of the Early Years yoga programme, which will be run by qualified yoga teachers.
Highfield is also increasing the number of PE sessions for Reception pupils, on top of their weekly swimming session.
For more information about Highfield Prep School, visit https://www.hlc.org.uk/highfield-prep/about-highfield-prep-school-harrogate/
