Harrogate Ladies' College launch writing competition to mark International Women's Day

The school wants to hear tales of inspirational women from budding writers at local primary schools.

The essay writing competition, entitled ‘Inspirational Women’ is open to Year three, four and five pupils across the district, and the winners will be invited to lunch at the school and the chance to hear their story read out by inspirational women.

International Women’s Day celebrates women’s achievements across the world and the victories women have won in the fight for equality.

Harrogate Ladies' College has today launched a junior writing competition to mark International Women's Day

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies' College, said the essay writing competition was a way of celebrating women in all walks of life from celebrities to family members.

She said: “This competition brings to life every day stories of women who have made an impact on younger children – it could be someone’s gran, the woman who drives the school bus or a favourite actress or author.

“We want to hear about who inspires you and why, and I am already looking forward to reading the entries which I know will be of the highest calibre.

"It’s always a pleasure to read younger children’s work because it’s so authentic.

“Harrogate Ladies’ College has a 128-year long tradition of educating strong, empowered women, many of whom have gone on to achieve remarkable things in their lives.

"We want to hear stories from our junior friends in the community about who has had an impact on their lives, and why."

The school has hosted a series of special assemblies to mark the day which is celebrated all over the world.

The competition opens today (March 8) and closes on March 28, with finalists invited to a special lunch on May 12.

Pupils in year three and four must write a maximum of 500 words and year five pupils have a 750 word limit.

The winner is each age category will receive £50 of book vouchers and a further £50 in vouchers for their school.

The second prize winner will receive £20 in vouchers, and £10 in vouchers for third prize.