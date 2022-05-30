Harrogate Grammar School scoop trio of prizes at netball tournament

It was a brilliant weekend of netball for the school, with the Year 7 A team crowned winners of their U12 cup competition, with the Year 8 A team finishing as runners up in their U13 cup competition and the Year 8 B team also finishing as runners-up in the plate competition.

Two year groups attended for the first time, celebrating the end of the netball season and enjoying a weekend away playing against other schools and clubs.

Jillian Skidmore, PE and Sport Teacher who oversaw the event, said: “This was a new trip for all the girls, some of whom hadn’t been away at all due to Covid.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

55 pupils in Year 7 and Year 8 at Harrogate Grammar School recently travelled to Shrewsbury for a weekend-long netball tournament where they picked up three prizes

"Our teams played against a huge range of clubs and schools, some from as far away as the Channel Islands.

"We were the only school with six teams at the tournament, certainly the biggest representation of the north.”

The mix of players, of different levels and ages, made for a winning team dynamic.

Miss Skidmore added: “Some girls regularly play netball for school, others just recreationally, but they all got on brilliantly.

"The girls stepped up when they were needed and really went above and beyond for the team."

LNER urges Harrogate customers to plan ahead for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

The weekend at Condover Hall was packed with extra activities, all organised by JCA Adventure.

Students took part in the activities which included rock climbing, high ropes, archery and laser quest when not playing netball.

Miss Skidmore added: “The students gained so much independence from spending a weekend away and trying new things.

"The memories they made are lovely and our Year 11 and 13 students, who are just leaving us, still talk about Condover Hall as one of their favourite trips and they still wear their hoodies.”

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “Huge congratulations to all the girls who went to Condover Hall and brought back three prizes.

"It is brilliant to hear how well they played and how much they gained from the trip as a whole.

"Netball is one of our popular sports and the teams are a force to be reckoned with.