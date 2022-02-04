Harrogate College offers a chance for town's businesses to build contacts and flourish

Harrogate College principal Danny Wild speaking at the launch of the Harrogate College Employers’ Network.

The college, as part of its ongoing commitment to support the local economy by delivering the skills and courses local firms need, launched the Harrogate College Employers’ Network last October.

Now it is preparing to host a week of networking events dedicated to some of the district’s most important industries – and they are free and open to anyone who books a place via the Employers’ Network page on the college’s website.

Harrogate College’s Partnerships and Development Manager, Holly Hansen-Maughan.

The sessions – covering Energy and Construction, Health and Social Care, Hospitality and Retail, Digital, Education and Training and Business and Finance – will be held between Monday, February 14 and Friday, February 18.

They have been set up to facilitate productive talks between employers working in similar fields, and Harrogate College’s Partnerships and Development Manager, Holly Hansen-Maughan, is urging businesses to sign up.

The college will use feedback from the participating businesses to tailor its curriculum - and, if required, start new courses - to ensure it is delivering the skills that are most in demand.

Holly Hansen-Maughan said: “Launching the Employers’ Network sparked such a positive discussion between all kinds of businesses, and this is a great chance to build on that.

“These sessions will allow people to mingle with others in their own industries, find out more about each other and potentially mutually beneficial opportunities, and explore those kinds of discussions further.

“You do not have to be a current network member to take part – you just have to book a place through our website.

“The network is growing and thriving and we look forward to welcoming new businesses along in February to find out more about it, and the benefits it brings.”

Each sector-specific session will feature an open table discussion and a chance to network, along with complimentary tea and cake.

For full details, and links to book a place, visit harrogate-college.ac.uk/partners/employers-network.

Harrogate College Employers’ Network members’ benefits include course discounts plus free advertising and promotion across the college’s media platforms.