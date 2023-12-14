News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Grants on offer to Harrogate students to support with studies thanks to North Yorkshire Council

Students living in the Harrogate, are who are taking post-16 education courses in the 2023/2024 academic year, can apply for a small grant from a local trust.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Dec 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fund, which is administered by North Yorkshire County Council, is available from the Haywra Crescent Educational Trust and the grants can be used to buy books and equipment or to fund travel that relates to study.

The money is available through the proceeds of the sale of a former education property on Haywra Crescent in Harrogate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, the trust has around £1,000 to share among eligible students from the Harrogate area who are studying at schools, colleges and universities outside of Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Council is offering Harrogate students the chance to apply for a grant to support their studiesNorth Yorkshire Council is offering Harrogate students the chance to apply for a grant to support their studies
North Yorkshire Council is offering Harrogate students the chance to apply for a grant to support their studies

Further information and application forms are available by emailing [email protected]

Anyone attending Boroughbridge High School, Harrogate Grammar School, King James’s School, Rossett School, St Aidan’s Church of England High School and St John Fisher Catholic Academy or studying a full-time course at Harrogate College, should contact their school directly for an application form.

The closing date for applications is January 31, 2024.

Related topics:HarrogateStudents