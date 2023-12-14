Grants on offer to Harrogate students to support with studies thanks to North Yorkshire Council
The fund, which is administered by North Yorkshire County Council, is available from the Haywra Crescent Educational Trust and the grants can be used to buy books and equipment or to fund travel that relates to study.
The money is available through the proceeds of the sale of a former education property on Haywra Crescent in Harrogate.
This year, the trust has around £1,000 to share among eligible students from the Harrogate area who are studying at schools, colleges and universities outside of Harrogate.
Further information and application forms are available by emailing [email protected]
Anyone attending Boroughbridge High School, Harrogate Grammar School, King James’s School, Rossett School, St Aidan’s Church of England High School and St John Fisher Catholic Academy or studying a full-time course at Harrogate College, should contact their school directly for an application form.
The closing date for applications is January 31, 2024.