Harrogate Homeless Project appeals to schools for support on World Book Day

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Harrogate Homeless Project and the 25th anniversary of World Book Day.

Harrogate Homeless Project gives those who are experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay and a chance to gain skills, confidence and move towards independent living.

Jenni Moulson, the charity’s chair, said the double anniversary celebration was an ideal opportunity to make an impact locally.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Homeless Project is asking schools across the district to consider supporting the charity with a fundraising non-uniform day for World Book Day on March 3

She said: “World Book Day is all about changing lives through a love of books and inspiring young people everywhere.

“We know schools often raise money for charity by holding non-uniform days to mark the occasion.

“By fundraising for Harrogate Homeless Project they can make a real difference to the lives of people in need in our community.”

Jenni said the fundraiser would be the first of a series of events celebrating the charity’s anniversary, with full details due to be released just before World Book Day.

The money raised will be used to expand rehabilitative services for those experiencing homelessness in Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and the surrounding areas.

If your school is planning to fundraise for Harrogate Homeless Project the charity would love to hear from you.