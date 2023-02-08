Fallen trees inspire Ripon Grammar School students to branch out in business

The Ripon Grammar School pupils, who set up their own company to make sustainable, eco-friendly bags, created a side-line making wooden keyrings from the fallen branches.

The hand-made keyrings, decorated with their student-run Totes My Bag company 'orange slice' logo are now their best seller.

The students have combined an environmental conscience with their entrepreneurial skills. They have also produced the product under their own label.

Students designed susutainble products from a tree damaged in a recent storm

Ellie Currass, assistant managing director, said: “One of our main goals is to promote a sustainable lifestyle to help reduce the amount of products and waste fabric going into landfill.

"Our tote bags are made from 100 percent recycled cotton and our keyrings are crafted from reclaimed wood.”

The company’s sustainability director Ollie Peacock came up with the idea for the key rings after spotting a fallen tree in Sharow, outside Ripon. And when two trees at school came down in a recent storm the students decided they could also put them to good use.

They have now made several hundred pounds profit from selling eco-friendly bags, key rings and also greetings cards in the school foyer at lunchtimes.

Students with keyring's have become the pupils best seller

Preparing to compete in the Young Enterprise North Yorkshire area final in March, they plan to branch into exam stationery kits, jewellery and badges, in addition to developing new bag designs.

One of their proudest moments was bringing home the Best Teamwork prize after attending the Asda Young Enterprise Trade Fair in Harrogate: “It gave us a brilliant opportunity to practise sales techniques and interact with the public as well as giving us a sneak peek at some of our competition! We made a good profit and are very proud,” said Ellie.

“We have gained valuable skills such as teamwork, professionalism, time management and the all-important ability to compromise.”

Financial director Samarth Dasarathi added: “We began in September 2022 as a student company: run by students, for students and feel a strong sense of community within our team and our message.”

The Young Enterprise team of nine, led by managing director Lucy Crum, work closely together to hand decorate their bags, using lino prints created by operations director Anna Bradley, and create stencils for the key rings using the school laser cutter.

Their clear and well-organised visions and value for each member has created a strong business model for future projects.

Creative director Neja Mirando, who helped Ollie craft the wood for the key rings, also created a digital design for their company’s greetings cards.

“The Totes My Bag team would like to give our wholehearted thanks to our head of carer, Mr Walker, without whom none of this would be possible.

"We are very happy with what we have achieved, grateful to all those who have helped and advised us and excited to see what the future will bring for Totes My Bag,” said Ellie.

