Dyslexic student achieves top GCSE grades

Indiana Barrett, 16, from Ripon, who also picked up an 8 and a 7, said: “I struggle with dyslexia, but it has pushed me to work hard in everything I do, and I am so happy it has paid off.”

The 16-year-old achieved 7 and 9 in English language and literature: “I can’t believe how far I’ve come with my English especially,” she said.

She will now study chemistry, art, DT and maths at A-level and hopes to study architecture and structural engineering at university.