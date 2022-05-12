PICTURE SPECIAL: Glitter Ball at Harrogate's Rudding Park Hotel raises over £166,000 for Martin House Children's Hospice

BBC TV Bargain Hunt star, auctioneer Charles Hanson, hosted the black tie event, which included a champagne reception and dinner, along with auctions, live music and entertainment.

It was the first Glitter Ball Martin House has held at Rudding Park since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nikki Denton, fundraising events manager at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The Glitter Ball is our biggest single fundraising event of the year and it was wonderful to see people back and having a fantastic time.

“We have had so much lovely feedback from our guests about the evening.

“We would like to thank all of our guests, and our Glitter Ball committee, who worked so hard to help us organise it and for making the evening such a huge success.”

Martin House Children’s Hospice has been providing family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions for more than 30 years.

Every year the hospice supports over 440 children and young people and their families plus more than 150 bereaved families across North, West and East Yorkshire at their hospice, in hospitals and in families’ own homes.

The hospice, based in Boston Spa, has nine bedrooms in Martin House, and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young people.

There is no cost to any of the families for using their services, however it does cost nearly £9 million every year to provide the care - the majority of which comes from voluntary donations and fundraising.

For more information about Martin House Children’s Hospice, visit: https://www.martinhouse.org.uk/

