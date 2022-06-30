Cabinet Minister in surprise visit at Harrogate primary school

The surprise visitor for children at New Park Primary Academy in Harrogate, this afternoon, Thursday, June 30 was the Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi .

The Government MP dropped in to meet staff and children whilst on a visit to the town.

Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi with pupils at New Park Primary Academy in Harrogate.

Academy Headteacher, Robert Mold said: “At first I thought it was a hoax when the Secretary of State’s office called to say he would like to visit New Park. It’s not a call you get every day.

“The Secretary of State spent time with many of our children and even joined in a class making mosaics as part of an art project.” (Photo)

New Park Primary Academy is part of the Northern Star Academies Trust, a group of nine schools across Harrogate, Skipton and Keighley.

New Park Primary Academy is one of the fastest improving schools in North Yorkshire. The school is now amongst the best in the county for the progress that children make.

Jenn Plews, Chief Executive of the Northern Star Academies Trust said: “It was great for children to meet a cabinet minister in their own school and to be able to ask him questions.

"Our pupils care deeply about protecting the environment, which is a strong part of our curriculum.

"They told the Secretary of State what they are doing in school to be more sustainable and he encouraged them to keep up their work to protect our environment.