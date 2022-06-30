Preview of this week's Harrogate Walk to School Day

The final Walk to School Day before autumn will take place in schools across the Harrogate district tomorrow, Friday, July 1.

The seventh non-car day to take place since the scheme was set up by local pressure group Zero Carbon Harrogate in June 2021 , so far 25 schools have confirmed they will be taking part.

Harrogate Grammar School pupils taking part in a Harrogate Walk to School Day earlier this year.

In total, this current academic year has already seen 57 schools participate in total across the district.

Sarah Bissett, Event Coordinator for Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: “We are continuously grateful to every young person, family and school who participates in Walk to School Day.

“The local young people’s ongoing dedication for this long-term initiative is heart-warming to witness as they recognise the multiple benefits for their health and the environment.

“The ultimate goal of running these events each half term is to encourage sustainable transportation choices on a daily basis.”

Supported by Harrogate Borough Council and the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, Walk to School Day can see upwards of 10,000 pupils walking, cycling or using public transport

Last time round, Birstwith Church of England Primary School were the district’s Zero Hero primary school winners this time with an impressive 89% of pupils taking part.

Sarah Bissett of Zero Carbon Harrogate said: "We need to build better transport habits within our community and help combat the effects of climate change and protect our planet.

"That is why we launched this regular, half-termly event.

"There have now been six district wide events with the number of schools taking part this academic year now at 57."

For the full results table of tomorrow’s Walk to School Day, visit www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/school-leaderboard

Residents are also encouraged to avoid car journeys on a weekly basis by signing up to the Car Free Fridays at www.actionstorm.org/petitions/car-free-fridays

The Harrogate district schools taking part in tomorrow’s Walk to School Day are:

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Harrogate Grammar School

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Holy Trinity Church of England Infant & Junior School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Knaresborough, St John’s Church of England Primary School

New Park Primary Academy

Oatlands Infant School

Pannal Primary School

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

Sharow Church of England Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School

St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

St Robert’s Catholic Primary School

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School