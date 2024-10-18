Britain’s fifth oldest man pays special visit to Harrogate school to share experiences of Second World War

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

History really came alive for pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate when Britain’s fifth oldest man paid a special visit to talk about life during the Second World War.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Shannon, who has just celebrated his 108tth birthday, is the great-grandfather of two Belmont Grosvenor School pupils, and the grandfather of Pre-Reception teacher, Mrs McIntyre.

Children in Year 5 at the independent prep school are reading the book ‘Carrie’s War’ as part of their English and History lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They invited Mr Shannon, who worked as a teacher when World War Two broke out, into school to gain an insight into his real-life ‘Carrie’s War’ experiences of helping evacuate pupils from his school in London to Dorset, complete with suitcase, name label and gas mask.

John Shannon, who has just celebrated his 108th birthday and is Britain's fifth oldest man, paid a special visit to pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate

Mrs Lucy Roundhill, who helped organise the visit, said the children had been fascinated by Mr Shannon’s stories of life during this time.

She said: “All our pupils found it completely fascinating to hear Mr Shannon recount to them what it was like escorting children from the school where he taught to Dorset at the start of the war.

"It was just like the story we are reading.

“He truly brought history to life whilst reminding children to always remain humble, volunteer as much as you can and remember to do small, good things, every single day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shannon also shared stories with pupils from his Royal Navy service during the war, including how the first ship he had been onboard had been torpedoed and sunk in the Atlantic Ocean soon after the fighting began.

Mr Shannon, who lives in Harrogate, is no stranger to the school, as he worked as an exam invigilator for many years when the school was Grosvenor House, before it merged with Belmont Birklands to become Belmont Grosvenor School.

Mr Shannon said: “I was delighted to talk to the pupils about my part in the evacuation of children at the beginning of the war, and my life in the ‘Wavy Navy’.

“There are very few of us left now who can help explain the reality of what it was like to live through World War One, the intervening years until the horror of World War Two, and then share how our daily lives got back into normal routines in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The questions the children asked were very insightful and I think I was able to give them a feeling and understanding of the more personal, interesting, sad and even funny events during my 108 years.”