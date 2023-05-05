Bench designed by Harrogate primary school pupils goes on display in London as part of King’s Coronation celebrations

Dacre Braithwaite Primary School is one of 15 winners in a competition to create a Coronation Bench to go on display in the Tower of London as part of the celebrations this weekend.

Over 1,500 schools took part by sending in designs by pupils and the children and staff at Dacre Braithwaite are delighted that their design was chosen.

Jo Dobbs, Headteacher at Dacre Braithwaite Primary School, said: “We are all very excited.

A bench designed by a Harrogate primary school will go on display in London as part of the King’s Coronation celebrations

“It was wonderful to see the children supporting and helping each other as well as building on each other’s ideas.

“Children from Year 2 to Year 6 put themselves forward to form the Coronation Art Club where we met weekly to learn about the historical importance and symbolism of the Coronation and to share ideas for our thoughts on the vision and values of the new Monarchy.

"The children were inspired by these discussions and the Coronation bench designs evolved from there with every child contributing many pieces of art during ‘thought shower’ sessions, enabling everyone to contribute ideas and pictures for each theme.

“They loved helping to pull all the pictures together and loved seeing their pictures in the final bench design.”

Diocesan Director of Education, Canon Richard Noake, praised the school’s brilliant success.

He added: “What a proud moment for Dacre Braithwaite Primary School.

“The children, and members of staff, that have taken part in creating this bench will remember this for the rest of their lives and it will make the Coronation of King Charles a really personal event for them.

“The Trust would like to thank the school for their commitment to these kinds of enrichment opportunities.

"This is what our schools and learning is really all about – special moments that can prove to be transformational.”

