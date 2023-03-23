Award-winning Harrogate school's commitment to making its pupils climate aware

Having recently been awarded the coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag which recognises its commitment to reducing its impact on the environment, Highfield Prep School has now welcomed experts from climate technology and advisory business, Flotilla, to talk about climate change.

Part of the school’s Apollo Talk series, the event saw Francesca Woodward from Flotilla explain how climate change affects the planet and talk to pupils about how they could reduce their carbon footprint, both at school and at home.

Afterwards, James Savile, Head of Highfield Prep School, said the issue was very high on the school’s daily agenda.

Francesca Woodward from Flotilla said: “It was fantastic to speak to the children at Highfield school in Harrogate and discuss ideas for how we can work together towards a better future.”

“The pupils understand the weight of responsibility that their generation carries and the importance of looking after the planet,” said Mr Saville.

"The Apollo Talk really sparked their interest and fermented their resolve to tackle climate change and understand how their everyday actions can impact on the world around them. "

Flotilla helps businesses and organisations with the transition to a low carbon economy, combining technology, science-based intellect and expertise to equip businesses with end-to-end solutions.

The business is committed to engaging with schools and pledges to help more than 30,000 young people to become climate aware by 2026.