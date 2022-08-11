Acclaimed ballet school returns to Harrogate school for summer residential

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Ballet Seminar, which was originally launched 47 years ago, offers dance students aged nine to 19 the opportunity to attend world-class residential courses during the summer and Easter holidays, alongside other events throughout the year, taught by internationally renowned dancers and highly acclaimed teachers.

Over the three weeks, the residential took place at Ashville College where 300 young ballet dancers benefitted from the guidance and expertise of 16 principal dancers who perform with some of the best-known and respected ballet companies in the country and overseas.

And when not learning new techniques and improving existing ones, the youngsters took full advantage of the College’s extensive facilities, such as the swimming pool and Dining Hall.

Cira Robinson and some of the young dancers at Yorkshire Ballet Seminars’ summer residential held at Ashville College

Anna Rakusen-Guy, Ashville's Events and Lettings Manager, said: “It was Ian MacKay who brought the Yorkshire Ballet School to Ashville for the first time last year, and I'm delighted to say that under Cira’s leadership, this association is set to continue.

“In addition to using our main performance venue, the Soothill Hall, the dancers and teachers have been using the Prep School Hall, Memorial Hall, Sports Centre, and the grounds.

“All the youngsters and teachers have been staying in our boarding houses, and our catering team have done a brilliant job, looking after their needs and providing three meals a day.

“It has been a pleasure hosting YBS again, and I’m looking forward to welcoming them back next year.”

One of those who made her debut this July at the Yorkshire Ballet Seminars’ summer camp was Cira Robinson, who from December will become the London-based organisation’s new Artistic Director.

Cincinnati-born Cira is currently Senior Artist at Ballet Black, which was funded by Cassa Pancho MBE in 2001 as a response to the lack of professional black and Asian ballet dancers in the UK, and to provide role models for younger dancers honing their art.

She will take the reins from outgoing Artistic Director, Ian MacKay, who brought YBS to Ashville for the first time last year.