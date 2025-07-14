Nidderdale mother and son celebrate one of standout moments of Great Yorkshire Show 2025
The show celebrated its annual agricultural showcase with a vibrant display of livestock, innovation, and community spirit.
Among the standout moments was the crowning of the Champion Dalesbred sheep, a testament to the dedication and skill of local breeders.
And what a moment it was for the Challis family of Middlesmoor.
The winning Dalesbred, exhibited by Heather Challis and her son, Billy Challis, captured the judges’ attention with its excellent conformation, fleece quality, and overall presentation.
The Dalesbred classes were well presented this year with 14 sheep presented in a strong gimmer shearling class.
Heather received champion female with her Homebred gimmer shearling and reserve champion female Dalesbred with her Homebred ewe.
The Gimmer shearling then went up against champion male shearling ram from J Kelsal.
Judge Peter Taylor from Settle then gave the gimmer shearling took top spot in the championship to receive overall Dalesbred champion.
Heather, who took on her Grandad David Challis’s flock number in 2012, has continuously supported the breed with immense enthusiasm and dedication since a young age.
The mother and son duo, beaming with pride, accepted the trophy amid enthusiastic applause from the crowd.
