Nidderdale mother and son celebrate one of standout moments of Great Yorkshire Show 2025

An Upper Nidderdale mother and son teamed up to celebrate one of the standout moments of this summer’s Great Yorkshire Show, which saw thousands visit over the course of the four days.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show celebrated its annual agricultural showcase with a vibrant display of livestock, innovation, and community spirit.

Among the standout moments was the crowning of the Champion Dalesbred sheep, a testament to the dedication and skill of local breeders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what a moment it was for the Challis family of Middlesmoor.

Mum and son Heather and Billy Challis with their Dalesbred Sheep champion at the Great Yorkshire Show.

The winning Dalesbred, exhibited by Heather Challis and her son, Billy Challis, captured the judges’ attention with its excellent conformation, fleece quality, and overall presentation.

The Dalesbred classes were well presented this year with 14 sheep presented in a strong gimmer shearling class.

Heather received champion female with her Homebred gimmer shearling and reserve champion female Dalesbred with her Homebred ewe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gimmer shearling then went up against champion male shearling ram from J Kelsal.

Judge Peter Taylor from Settle then gave the gimmer shearling took top spot in the championship to receive overall Dalesbred champion.

Heather, who took on her Grandad David Challis’s flock number in 2012, has continuously supported the breed with immense enthusiasm and dedication since a young age.

The mother and son duo, beaming with pride, accepted the trophy amid enthusiastic applause from the crowd.