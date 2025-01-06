Yorkshire acting student receives American honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young actor studying at a Yorkshire drama school has won a host of awards in the United States.

Jack O'Connor, 12, received several Best Actor accolades in recognition of his lead role in award-winning film Perduto.

Written and directed by Claryn Scott, Jack plays Nico, a British-Italian boy living in England when the country is at War with Italy and Germany. Nico's father has been interned as an Enemy Alien whilst his brother is serving with the British Forces in Dunkirk.

The talented youngster trains with Articulate Agency located in north and west Yorkshire, a renowned talent school securing roles in the UK and US.

Jack as Nico in Perduto

Perduto which filmed last year, is currently touring the global festival circuit winning Best Drama, Best Female Filmmaker for Claryn and acting awards for Jack in showcases across New Jersey and New York.

Speaking of their success for Perduto, Claryn Scott said: "Jack embodied the emotional journey of this character and even spoke Italian in the film. It's a complex story inspired by real events which Jack brought to life so beautifully."

The talented youngster is no stranger to the limelight having appeared on the popular Yorkshire TV series All Creatures Great and Small and starred in films and adverts flying to Germany to shoot two Legoland commercials. Jack's musical talents also secured a cast role on CBBC's Andy and the Band which stars Queen legend Brian May. A musician himself, Jack often records videos, jamming on electric guitar and drums with twin brother Ethan.

Jack said; "I love music and acting. Nico was a dream role to play. He's a young boy lost in the world with his family torn apart by war. There were so many emotions and it was both challenging and enjoyable. I like learning about the history and it's always lovely to receive an award. Then you know you're doing something right and that audiences enjoyed the film too!"