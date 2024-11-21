Win amazing prizes with Harrogate Sea Cadets’ Grand Christmas Fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Harrogate Sea Cadets are bringing the festive spirit to life with their first-ever Grand Christmas Prize Draw, an exciting event to support their ambitious goal of raising £175,000 to transform their base unit, TS Cleopatra.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generous local donations have made it possible to offer a fantastic array of prizes, including:

Family days out at Mother Shipton’s Cave and The Deep.

Luxurious treats from Neom Wellbeing, Next, and Betty’s.

A golf experience and lunch at Rudding Park Spa.A £30 Harrogate Gift Card for festive shopping.

Cases of beer courtesy of James Clay & Sons.

Plus more!

Whether you're hunting for the perfect Christmas gift or indulging in a festive treat for yourself, this prize draw offers an incredible opportunity to win while supporting a great cause.

Harrogate Sea Cadets Grand Christmas Prize Draw information leaflet

Key Details:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket Discounts: Bulk purchases come with great savings.

Online Ticket Sales Close: Sunday, 15th December 2024

Winner Announcement: Friday, 20th December 2024, during the Cadets’ Christmas Party.

Funds raised will go toward the Transforming TS Cleopatra Campaign, launched earlier this year. The transformation will include the creation of new modern classrooms and a cutting-edge machine engineering workshop, benefitting cadets both in Harrogate and the wider district area, ensuring they have the facilities they need to thrive.

Stay updated on the campaign and get involved via:

JustGiving:

Harrogate Sea Cadets Website:

Facebook:

Don’t miss your chance to win fantastic prizes and make a difference this holiday season. Grab your tickets today, spread some festive cheer, and help Harrogate Sea Cadets hit their fundraising target!