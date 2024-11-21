Win amazing prizes with Harrogate Sea Cadets’ Grand Christmas Fundraiser
Generous local donations have made it possible to offer a fantastic array of prizes, including:
- Family days out at Mother Shipton’s Cave and The Deep.
- Luxurious treats from Neom Wellbeing, Next, and Betty’s.
- A golf experience and lunch at Rudding Park Spa.A £30 Harrogate Gift Card for festive shopping.
- Cases of beer courtesy of James Clay & Sons.
- Plus more!
Whether you're hunting for the perfect Christmas gift or indulging in a festive treat for yourself, this prize draw offers an incredible opportunity to win while supporting a great cause.
Key Details:
- Ticket Discounts: Bulk purchases come with great savings.
- Online Ticket Sales Close: Sunday, 15th December 2024
- Winner Announcement: Friday, 20th December 2024, during the Cadets’ Christmas Party.
Funds raised will go toward the Transforming TS Cleopatra Campaign, launched earlier this year. The transformation will include the creation of new modern classrooms and a cutting-edge machine engineering workshop, benefitting cadets both in Harrogate and the wider district area, ensuring they have the facilities they need to thrive.
Stay updated on the campaign and get involved via:
Don’t miss your chance to win fantastic prizes and make a difference this holiday season. Grab your tickets today, spread some festive cheer, and help Harrogate Sea Cadets hit their fundraising target!