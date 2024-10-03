Where To Turn this winter (Connecting Ripon column 3 October)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we say goodbye to summer, we are reflecting on how we connect with the community and those organisations who support our residents to live happy and fulfilling lives. But, as our thoughts turn towards the colder months, we are also thinking about those who are struggling with the cost of living and how we can all help.

At HADCA we see first-hand the impact on our community, and during the winter we get more requests for information about where go for advice and support. This will be particularly important this year due to the changes to how the Winter Fuel Payment is being made.

To be eligible, you now need to be in receipt of pension credit, which according to Independent Age, is a benefit that 2.58 million people are entitled to, but around four in ten people who qualify are not claiming. Pension credit will top up your income and may also help you access other benefits such as help with housing, council tax and the Warm Home Discount scheme.

For specialist advice on benefits and how to apply, Citizens Advice can help. Find them in Ripon Library for pre-booked sessions, as well as Energy Awareness drop-ins. Check with the library for upcoming dates. This winter they are also working with Warm and Well North Yorkshire offering practical solutions to reduce fuel poverty.

For those in search of a warm space to meet friends and have a bite to eat, Young at Heart, for the over 60s, meet every Tuesday at Allhallowgate Methodist Church at 12.30pm. Join this friendly group for company and a chance to join in with the activities and somewhere to get advice on where to turn if you need help. The Salvation Army, Lead Lane, will give you a warm welcome every Tuesday between 9.30 – 11.30am with tea, coffee and refreshments. During the session there is also the chance to ask for food support and help with form filling.

If you are feeling energetic, come and warm up with some seated exercise at the HELP Friendship and Exercise Club every Thursday 12.30 – 2pm at St Wilfrids’s Community Centre. This fun session is followed by a hot drink and chance to meet with friends old and new, and to chat with the HELP team about the other services you might find useful.

For those in need of mental health support, MINDs outreach service can help residents in Ripon and the surrounding villages. Make an appointment at Ripon library on a Friday for coping tips, help to find groups and activities and signposting to other services. Finally, if you are feeling overwhelmed and anxious, you can access a safe, welcoming shared space at Renew Ripon Holy Trinity Church. Join them on Mondays between 11.30am – 1.30pm, Tuesdays 6.30pm – 8.30pm for companionship and support.

For more advice on what’s available locally see the HADCA Where to Turn directory https://hadca.org.uk/wheretoturn or call Jen at HADCA on 01423 813090.