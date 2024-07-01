Wetherby Lions Loan Wheelchairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Did you know Wetherby District Lions have a stock of wheelchairs for short term loan?

Are you in need of a wheelchair, or know someone that might be?

A selection of professionally maintained wheelchairs for short term loan are available - including transit, self-propelled, a child's wheelchair and walking frame.

No charge is made for the loan although a donation is always welcome!

Longer periods can be negotiated.