Ware & Kay Solicitors support Mick and Peter Fox’s Everest base camp trek to aid Smile Kenya and Mondo Foundation

Mick Fox, a retired Private Manager from Virgin Money, and his son Peter have completed an extraordinary 14-day journey to Everest Base Camp, raising over £5,000 for two impactful charities: Smile Kenya and the Mondo Foundation.

Their trek, which commenced in Kathmandu, took them through breathtaking landscapes, with stops at Lukla, Namche Bazaar, and Dingboche, culminating at the iconic Everest Base Camp at 5364 meters. The climb spanned nine days to the base camp, followed by a three-day descent. Along the way, they faced demanding acclimatisation hikes to Gong Ri (4000m) and Nagarjun Hill (5360m), experiencing thin air, strong UV exposure, and temperatures plummeting to minus 15°C at night. The physical challenges were intense, with three of their group requiring airlift support due to altitude sickness. Despite these difficulties, their dedication to a noble cause kept them moving forward.

Mick set up Smile Kenya with friends Matt and Becky Band in memory of Matt’s father, John Band, who served his National Service in Mombasa. As a tribute to John’s legacy, Smile Kenya has partnered with Climate Care CBO to transform Kinango, Kenya, through modern agriculture. The funds raised will provide essential resources such as water infrastructure, poultry, seeds, and ongoing support to develop this visionary project.

In addition to supporting Smile Kenya, Mick and Peter’s journey also celebrated the Mondo Foundation’s 20th anniversary, supporting its work in India, Nepal, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Team at Everest Base Camp

“Every step of our trek, from the lush valleys to the icy slopes, was fuelled by the knowledge that we are contributing to sustainable development and positive change in multiple communities,” said Mick Fox. “And at the top of Everest Base Camp, as we enjoyed awe-inspiring views over the Himalayas, I pulled out a Ware & Kay pen from my pocket along with family pictures, which made the moment even more special! We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received, and we hope to inspire others to join us in making a difference.”

David Hyams, Managing Director of Ware & Kay Solicitors, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to have supported Mick on this incredible journey. His determination and commitment to making a positive impact through Smile Kenya and the Mondo Foundation are truly inspiring.”

The Foxes invite everyone to support their ongoing fundraising efforts, emphasising that every contribution, whether financial or by spreading the word, makes a real difference in the lives of people in Kenya, Nepal, Uganda, and Tanzania. https://smilekenya.org.uk/