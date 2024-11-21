Trust Electric Heating offers £300 radiator discount to pensioners facing Winter Fuel Allowance reform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trust Electric Heating, the Yorkshire-based manufacturer behind one of the UK’s most awarded electric radiators, is offering a £300 discount on its products to pensioners affected by the recent changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance. This initiative aims to support older residents facing increased financial pressures as they prepare for the colder months.

With the Winter Fuel Allowance, previously valued between £100 and £300, now only available to those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits, approximately 10 million pensioners face increased financial pressure this winter.

Established in 2014 by Scott and Fiona Conor, Trust Electric Heating has pioneered sustainable heating solutions, including the British-made NEOS electric radiator, launched in 2017 after Scott discovered a gap for a more innovative and cost-effective electric radiator within the industry.

The NEOS radiator, which comes with a 25-year British guarantee, is known for its high energy efficiency by offering 59.4% saving on heating bills compared to standard electric radiators and is designed to last up to 250% longer than traditional electric radiators. Its unique soapstone core and patented cool-wall technology minimises electricity use while maximising heat distribution into the room, reducing costly energy bills.

(L-R) Fiona Conor and Scott Conor.

The radiators also have the added benefit of being modular, meaning that if any part is damaged or a customer wants to change the radiator colour, they do not need to replace the entire unit.

Fiona Conor, Managing Director at Leeds-based Trust Electric Heating, said: “We understand the financial strain many pensioners are facing this winter. By offering this £300 discount, we hope to ease their burden and help them stay warm and comfortable for less during the colder months.”

Any pensioners wanting to benefit from this discount, should call 0800 5999 109 or email [email protected] for a free quote – available on a first come first served basis.