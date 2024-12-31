Start 2025 with Harrogate Community Radio: Join a team of passionate hosts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to embrace a fresh challenge and share your passion with the Harrogate community.

At Harrogate Community Radio, we’re always on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join our diverse team of hosts. If you live in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, this could be your chance to make your voice heard.

Whether you love punk music, you're a soul music devotee, a champion of spoken word, or a literary arts enthusiast, Harrogate Community Radio want to hear from you. They celebrate a wide range of interests and are committed to offering their listeners a rich tapestry of content that reflects the vibrant culture of Harrogate.

Why Join Harrogate Community Radio?

The Founders of HCR (L-R Andrew Backhouse, Stewart Thorton, Allan Smyth)

Share Your Passion – There’s no substitute for passion, and HCR believe it’s the heart of great radio. Bring your unique perspective to the airwaves and connect with a local audience who’ll appreciate your insights. Community Connection – Harrogate Community Radio isn’t just about broadcasting; it’s about building community. You’ll have the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals and contribute to a platform that values creativity and collaboration. Flexibility and Support – We’ll provide you with the software, training, and guidance to make your show a success. Whether you’re a seasoned amateur broadcaster or a complete beginner, we’re here to help you shine.

What The Radio Station Are Looking For

We’re not after perfection or polished radio professionals. Instead, we’re looking for:

Passion: A genuine enthusiasm for your chosen subject.

Commitment: A willingness to dedicate time to creating engaging content.

Local Connection: A desire to reflect and enhance the culture of Harrogate.

Sailing in to 2025

How to Get Involved

Getting started is simple. Email the station at [email protected]. Share a bit about yourself, your area of interest, and any ideas you have for a show. Don’t worry if you’re not sure where to start—we’ll work with you to develop your concept.

Make 2025 the Year You Step Up to the Mic

There’s something magical about radio. It’s personal, it’s creative, and it’s an incredible way to connect with people. By joining Harrogate Community Radio, you’ll not only be giving back to your community but also enriching your own life with a fulfilling new endeavour.