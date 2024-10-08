Refrigeration experts Petit Forestier support OppO Charity event at Windsor Castle

By mariam malik
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024
Leading refrigerated vehicle supplier Petit Forestier recently supported the OppO Foundation with the supply of a temperature-controlled vehicle to ensure that refreshment could be provided at a charity cricket match held at Windsor Castle.

Established in 2014, the OppO Foundation is a charity dedicated to providing targeted support to ex-military personnel, their families, and dependents who face disability, mental health, or financial challenges.

The arrangement saw Petit Forestier supply a brand new 3.5 tonne box van that kept players and spectators refreshed on the day of the cricket match, with food and drink stored at the perfect temperature.

Supplied free of charge to support the charity, by Petit Forestier’s Dartford depot, the vehicle was taken across London to the grounds of Windsor Castle and joined dignitaries on the day of the event including HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, some of our recent Paralympians, plus former world-class athletes, Jamie Baulch and Ewan Thomas, who were both silver medalists at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

OppO Charity with Petit Forestier Van

“We were delighted Petit Forestier were able to support us with this fantastic charity event,” explained Robert Bradshaw, Leidos Senior Key Account Manager & RAF Reserves (TG18). “Right from our initial enquiry through to delivery of the vehicle on the day, they couldn’t have been more accommodating. It shows that there are good companies and nice people who recognise the sacrifices made by military personnel to keep our country safe. Our thanks to the whole Petit Forestier team for making it happen.”

Garrey Ashton, Business Development Manager at Petit Forestier, adds: “The OppO Foundation is a remarkable charity doing amazing things for ex-military personnel and when we had the initial enquiry come in we just knew instantly that we wanted to help.

“Our expertise in the cold chain sector meant we could offer a vehicle for the day that kept players and spectators refreshed. We’re always happy to support worthy charities where we can and we are delighted everyone enjoyed the day.”

