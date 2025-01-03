Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 9 January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you would enjoy an afternoon of bright, uplifting live music in comfortable surroundings at a friendly venue do go along to the upcoming concert by Echo42 at Starbeck Methodist Church.

ECHO42 BIG BAND

Yorkshires longest running big band, Echo42 will be performing an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 12 January at 2.30pm. They are an eighteen piece band line up, they feature fabulous guest vocalists and their repertoire includes pieces by Glen Miller, Caro Emerald, Quincy Jones and Maynard Ferguson. This concert is part of the ongoing winter concert programme at Starbeck Methodist Church and will make for an enjoyable afternoon. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5 and under 12 years old go free. Refreshments will be served during the interval. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

Echo42 Big Band will perform t Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday January 12 2.30pm

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH LUNCH CLUB

Lunch club will recommence at Starbeck Methodist Church on Tuesday January 14, 12pm. All are welcome to enjoy a two course traditional home cooked lunch, in good company, for just £6. There’s no booking required just turn up!

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Storytime is on Tuesday January 14, 10.15am-12pm. This is a drop in session for under 5s, accompanied by parents or carers, and there are stories, nursery rhymes and crafts. There is no charge but donations always welcome to fund craft materials.

The craft group meets on Tuesday January 14 at 1.30pm. Ring 01423 868643 for details of current projects and themes. All are welcome.

Lego Club meets on Tuesday January 14 at 3.30pm. Numbers are limited therefore please call into the library to make an advance booking

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings, 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people, meets at St Andrew’s Small Hall every Wednesday 10.30-12pm (during term time only). Go along and enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Lunch club, for older people, will be held at St Andrew’s Large Hall on Wednesday January 15, 12pm. Go along and enjoy a hot meal and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

ST AELREDS

St Aelred’s Friendship Group meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 1.30pm – 3.30pm. All are most welcome.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS WARM SPACE

The Community Hub at 16 High Street, Starbeck, is hosting warm soup lunches every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from now until March. Soup is served from 12noon - 2pm, providing a hearty, vegetable-packed meal alongside rolls, cookies, cake, and a selection of hot drinks including indulgent hot chocolate with marshmallows and whipped cream.

The lunches are about more than just food, they’re about fostering connection. Visitors can enjoy a word search, play board games, or simply share a friendly chat in a warm and welcoming space.

For more details, contact the hub manager Vic Smith-Dunn or stop by to experience it for yourself.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS FREE DIGITAL LEARNING SESSIONS

The Community Hub,16 High Street, Starbeck will be running a series of free digital learning sessions, delivered in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council Adult Learning. The courses are as follows: ‘learn how to stay safe online and avoid scams’ takes place on Saturday January 20, ‘learn mobile phone skills’ is on Saturday January 27 and the ‘digital dilemma question and answer session’ is on Saturday February 3. Sessions run 10am-12noon and after each session a free lunch is provided. The course is completely free, all you need to do is take a form of ID. Please call into the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub to reserve your spot, spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to improve your digital skills!

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS

The Nidderdale Hardy Planters programme continues with a talk by Sam Shipman at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck on Tuesday January 14 7.30pm. Sam has worked as a horticulturalist in private gardens and nurseries and is now head gardener and parkland manager at Beningbrough Hall where he oversees the eight acres of formal gardens and the two acre walled garden.

The club meet on the second Tuesday of each month from September to May. For further information contact Pat Roberts 01423 540610.