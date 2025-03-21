Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 27 March 2025

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

SCL Special events

This years series of talks commences on Thursday March 27 7pm. Horticulturist, Sue Wood will be discussing park life. The parks at Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate will be covered. Doors open for refreshments at 6.30pm, the cost, including refreshments is £3. Advance booking is not necessary.

The recent needle felting event was so popular that a second course has been arranged on Saturday 5 April 5 10am-noon. Its open to everyone from Year 6 students and beyond. Please book in advance, tickets are £5 including refreshments.

There pyrography session on Friday March 28 however it is sold out. Fortunately another session has been arranged for Friday April 25 in the afternoon. Pyrography is the art of decorating wood with burn marks and this is a creative session for everyone. Please book in advance at the library or via Facebook. Entry is £5 including refreshments.

SCL Regular events

Storytime is on Tuesday April 1 10.15am-noon. Its a drop-in session of stories, songs and crafts for pre-school children with their carers and is a free of charge.

The WI craft group meets on Tuesday April 1 2pm. For further information ring 01423 868643. All are welcome.

Lego Club meets on Tuesday April 1 3.30pm. Places are limited book in advance at the library

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB

The hub, at 16 High Street Starbeck, is running a number of groups to benefit the community, please see details below.

R&R is a peer-to-peer support group for individuals living with fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or long-term health conditions that impact daily life, they meet on Mondays 1pm-3pm.

Nurturing Together provides a relaxed friendly space for parents and parents-to-be to connect and support each other, just drop in on Tuesdays 10am-12pm.

Art and craft sessions take place on Wednesdays 10am-12pm. It’s an opportunity to bring a craft, learn a new skill, share your skills or just enjoy some company. Booking is not required and all craft resources are free to use.

Pathfinders is a peer support group for parents which meets on Wednesdays 1pm-3pm and it provides a welcoming space where parents can be with others who understand.

The Tea and Empathy Club meets on Thursdays 2pm-4pm and provides a

a safe and welcoming space for anyone who has experienced bereavement.

STARBECK SUMMER SHOW

Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. Maybe you could sow some seeds right now and grow some prize winning vegetables.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Lunch club takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church. The dates for April are is on Tuesday 8 and Tuesday 22 at 12 noon. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

Also there is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people meet on in St Andrews small hall on Wednesdays 10.30-noon during term time. Do go along, meet with friends and enjoy a cuppa.

Lunch club, for older people is in St Andrews large hall on Wednesday March 3 12 noon. Go along and enjoy a hot meal and meet with friends, all are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

TEWIT YOUTH BAND IN CONCERT

Tewit Youth Band will perform their annual Starbeck concert on Saturday 26 April 7.30pm. They are always energetic, bring new material and perform to a very high standard. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

ECHO 42 BIG BAND IN CONCERT

Echo 42 Big Band will perform an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe! Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.