Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pannal Neighbourhood News

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL 'PUB NIGHT': The next “pub night” at Pannal Village Hall is Friday July 26 – do go along! As well as a range of competitively priced drinks, there's also the opportunity to meet up with friends and neighbours for this monthly social gathering. Pub Night takes place on the last Friday of the month, open from 8pm to 11pm. So if you haven’t already tried it, do go along on July 26!

FREE GUIDED RIDES IN HARROGATE: On Saturday July 27, leisurely family friendly guided ride and adult only guided ride along local traffic-free cycle routes. Ideal to improve cycling skills and abilities, improve your cycling confidence, fitness levels and wellbeing. You can borrow a bike and a helmet. This (everybodyscycling.org.uk/free-guided-rides) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: Sung Compline at 9.00 pm on Thursday July 25. Family Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15am on Sunday July 28 with BCP Evening Prayer at 6pm. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email ([email protected]).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service (cafe style) led by Clair Webster at 10am on Sunday July 28.

NSPCC BUILDING CONNECTIONS: A new and free online support service aimed at young people experiencing loneliness. Young people up to the age of 19 are connected with a befriender to help them overcome, manage and build strategies to deal with loneliness as part of targeted and focused early intervention strategies. Research (Vote for Schools survey, 2023) shows that by age 16-18, 73% of young people do not feel equipped to deal with loneliness and the NSPCC want to change that (learning.nspcc.org.uk/services/building-connections).

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL CARPET BOWLS – A NEW CLUB? Some time ago the Village Hall acquired a set of Carpet Bowls and a Mat. This was used regularly by a local Group but they disbanded and the equipment has been kept in store ever since. The Hall is a couple of metres short for league matches but nevertheless still provides a great venue for an enjoyable game and a bit of gentle exercise. Would you be interested in starting or joining a new Club at the Village Hall? So, if you're interested in joining a new Bowling Club, especially if you would be prepared to take a lead in running things, contact the Village Hall at ([email protected])

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANNAL BRIDGE CLUB: Meets at Pannal Village Hall every Monday from 7pm to 9.45pm. All skill levels welcome! If you are interested, contact Julie Taylor on 01423 500944.

PANNAL SNOOKER CLUB: Has its base at Pannal Village Hall where it is open weekdays from 9am till late and runs an 'honesty bar'. Annual subscription is £25. For further information, contact John at {[email protected]).

CHILDNET “RELIABILITY ONLINE”: A new, interactive and gamified resource helping young people to decide what they can trust when they are online. It covers a variety of risks including AI generated imagery, scams, fake news, giveaways, body image, and social media bots. This (saferinternet.org.uk/blog/new-interactive-learning) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

HARROGATE CLOTHES BANK: Every Wednesday from 10.00 to 12.00 noon and every second Saturday of the month from 10am to 12 noon at Disability Action Yorkshire rear entrance, Unit 14a, Hornbeam Park Oval, Harrogate HG2 8RB. Free good quality pre-loved clothing for all adults and children in need. No referral or appointment necessary (harrogateclothesbank.co.uk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW SENSORY SPACE AT COMMUNITY HOUSE: New tenants at Harrogate Community House, SENsory Days, offer sessions which provide a calming social and private sensory space for adults, children and babies to aid well-being and development, including those with disabilities/additional needs. Everyone is welcome, whether parents with little ones who just want to explore, or disabled, neurodivergent, SEN families who would benefit from a space when other community offerings are not suitable. Sessions include evenings, weekends as well as weekdays. The Sensory room can also be booked for therapy sessions, counselling sessions, home schooling activities, private events, tutoring, social events, and parties (facebook.com/SensoryDaysHarrogate).

A CONCERT WITH DUNCAN: Duncan, who recently found fame on Channel 4's “The Piano”, is the star of a concert with all proceeds to Dementia Forward. Duncan stole the hearts of the nation with his song dedicated to his wife, 'Theme for Fran'. He will be reciting this along with his repertoire of popular songs on August 3, from 7pm to 9pm at the Wesley Chapel, 28 Oxford Street, Harrogate (hadca.org.uk/events/concert-duncan).

PANNAL AND BURN BRIDGE OPEN GARDENS?: The idea has been suggested many times as a potential fund raising event for St Robert's church – as well as an opportunity to showcase the many lovely gardens in Pannal and Burn Bridge. But, for this to happen, a team of willing volunteers is needed! If you think you could help, or have comments to make, email the church office ([email protected]).

HARROGATE & DISTRICT ALLOTMENT FEDERATION ANNUAL SHOW: On Sunday August 18 from 11am to 4pm at the Sun Pavilion, Valley Gardens, Harrogate. Entry to the Show is free. There will be a fantastic raffle, tombola stall, cakes, produce and plant stalls as well as artisan craft stalls and stalls showcasing local charities. A band keeps everyone entertained in the afternoon. The exhibition is open once judging is completed at about 12 noon. Profits go to a local nominated charity each year to enhance their gardening projects and this year’s charity is Open Country. (hadca.org.uk/events/harrogate-district-allotment-federation-annual-show-O)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASKHAM BRYAN COLLEGE COURSES:New for September, “Skills for Professions” courses are offered in a range of vocational areas: Animal Care, Environmental Studies, Horticulture, Public Services, Engineering, Sport and Skills for Volunteers. People earning below £25,000, who are unemployed or are 19-23 and don’t currently hold a Level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE’s), are eligible to study for free as an Adult learner (askham-bryan.ac.uk/departments/adult/).