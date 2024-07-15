Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pannal pub night and Beckwithshaw coffee morning

ZERO CARBON HARROGATE (ZCH): Esteemed climate scientist and ZCH Patron, Piers Forster, is the keynote speaker at 8pm at ZCH AGM on Thursday July 18 at Harrogate Ladies College. As advisor to the government serving as Interim Chair for the UK's Climate Change Committee, and Professor of Physical Climate Change and Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate at the University of Leeds, Piers will share his expertise on how we meet the UK Government's Carbon Budgets and what that means for Yorkshire.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am with Morning Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday July 21. Sung Compline at 9pm on Thursday July 25. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email (a[email protected]).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service (with Holy Communion) led by Rev Mark Godfrey at 10am on Sunday July 21. The next craft group meeting is on Monday July 22 starting at 1.30pm.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: Morning Worship at 11.15 am on Sunday July 21. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

HARROGATE SPA TOWN UKES: Harrogate Spa Town Ukes are proud to support their charity partner, St Michael's Hospice, with all collections and donations made at their regular concerts and private events going to the hospice. The Ukes next appearance is at Ripon Spa Gardens on Sunday July 21 at 2pm. So, do go along, join in the singing, have a dance and be generous in your support of this wonderful local charity. Here's hoping for fine weather!

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday July 23 from 10am to 12noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL 'PUB NIGHT' : The next “pub night” at Pannal Village Hall is Friday July 26 – do go along! As well as a range of competitively priced drinks, there's also the opportunity to meet up with friends and neighbours for this monthly social gathering. Pub Night takes place on the last Friday of the month, open from 8pm to 11pm. So if you haven’t already tried it, do go along on July 26!

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL CARPET BOWLS – A NEW CLUB? Some time ago the Village Hall acquired a set of Carpet Bowls and a Mat. This was used regularly by a local Group but they disbanded and the equipment has been kept in store ever since. The Hall is a couple of metres short for league matches but nevertheless still provides a great venue for an enjoyable game and a bit of gentle exercise. Would you be interested in starting or joining a new Club at the Village Hall? So, if you're interested in joining a new Bowling Club, especially if you would be prepared to take a lead in running things, contact the Village Hall at ([email protected])

PANNAL BRIDGE CLUB: Meets at Pannal Village Hall every Monday from 7pm to 9.45 pm. All skill levels welcome! If you are interested, contact Julie Taylor on 01423 500944.

PANNAL SNOOKER CLUB: Has its base at Pannal Village Hall where it is open weekdays from 9am till late and runs an 'honesty bar'. Annual subscription is £25. For further information, contact John at {[email protected]).

SCHOOL UNIFORM SWAP SHOP AT THE VILLAGE: Swap pre-loved uniform for September’s new uniform or browse free stock ready for the new year at The Village 282 Skipton Road, Harrogate (entrance on Quarry Lane) on July 23 from 8.00 pm to 8.30pm and on July 27 from 10am to 12 noon (thevillageharrogate.co.uk).

RESURRECTION BIKES – VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: Free on Saturday afternoons and love admin? The Resurrection Bikes team are looking for a Saturday afternoon admin support volunteer to help with recording donated bikes, updating the Excel database and Wordpress website for bikes sold and new bikes ready for sale. You’ll also be answering the phone, responding to sales or bike donation enquiries and updating the appointment diary (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/20331).

FREE GUIDED RIDES IN HARROGATE: On Saturday July 27, leisurely family friendly guided ride and adult only guided ride along local traffic-free cycle routes. Ideal to improve cycling skills and abilities, improve your cycling confidence, fitness levels and wellbeing. You can borrow a bike and a helmet. This (everybodyscycling.org.uk/free-guided-rides) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

NEW SENSORY SPACE AT COMMUNITY HOUSE: New tenants at Harrogate Community House, SENsory Days, offer sessions which provide a calming social and private sensory space for adults, children and babies to aid well-being and development, including those with disabilities/additional needs. Everyone is welcome, whether parents with little ones who just want to explore, or disabled, neurodivergent, SEN families who would benefit from a space when other community offerings are not suitable. Sessions include evenings, weekends as well as weekdays. The Sensory room can also be booked for therapy sessions, counselling sessions, home schooling activities, private events, tutoring, social events, and parties (facebook.com/SensoryDaysHarrogate).

A CONCERT WITH DUNCAN: Duncan, who recently found fame on Channel 4's “The Piano”, is the star of a concert with all proceeds to Dementia Forward. Duncan stole the hearts of the nation with his song dedicated to his wife, 'Theme for Fran'. He will be reciting this along with his repertoire of popular songs on August 3, from 7pm to 9pm at the Wesley Chapel, 28 Oxford Street, Harrogate (hadca.org.uk/events/concert-duncan).

ASKHAM BRYAN COLLEGE COURSES: New for September, “Skills for Professions” courses are offered in a range of vocational areas: Animal Care, Environmental Studies, Horticulture, Public Services, Engineering, Sport and Skills for Volunteers. People earning below £25,000, who are unemployed or are 19-23 and don’t currently hold a Level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE’s), are eligible to study for free as an Adult learner (askham-bryan.ac.uk/departments/adult/).

AND FINALLY: The Harrogate Society of Magicians (one of the Pannal Village Hall regular groups) will present "The Conjurors 2024" at the village hall in September (date to be confirmed) and tickets will be on sale soon. The Society is also recruiting for new members so, if you are already a magician, mind reader or escapologist, or simply interested in learning the art of magic, alongside a small friendly group of pro's, semi-pro's and amateurs of all ages, express your interest at (mailchi.mp/1010732b3c7e/d40co98wdud).

If so, the Village Hall Committee would be pleased to work with you to help set it up and promote it!