Love is in the air at local care home

Boroughbridge Manor care home, in Boroughbridge, was filled with flowers, cards, sweets and live music in celebration of St Valentine’s Day.

Staff and residents celebrated the day of love by holding a glitzy valentines day disco with fizz and strawberries, as we welcomed back Rebekah Austin who delivered a stunning musical performance, followed by a stunning three course meal consisting of a Mexican prawn cocktail, sirloin steak or salmon served with new potatoes and seasoned vegetables followed by delicious strawberry heart cheesecake.

Resident married couple Cyril and Eileen of 64 years of marriage enjoyed a romantic meal for two. Speaking of their long and happy marriage, the couple said “just always stay friends, no matter what and give it all you’ve got “

General Manager, Susan Carter, said: “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call. We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it!”

Husband and Wife of 64 years - Cyril and Eileen

Ethel, a resident at Boroughbridge Manor said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities. I really liked making heart-shaped decoration and decorating the home, and all the chocolate treats.”