Help for Ripon families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Ripon and the surrounding area to share love and hope this Christmas by donating new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to help give children a Christmas they deserve.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families are already making impossible choices between food, heating, and bills.

Last year, Ripon Salvation Army distributed gifts to around 500 families with the church and charity fearing more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army present appeal coordinator Alison Hewitt said: “Our Christmas Present Appeal is an opportunity for people in our community to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.

“Christmas is meant to be a time of love and joy, but for many it’s a time of stress and despair when financial worries are brought into sharp focus for families who are struggling to heat their homes, let alone provide presents for their children.

“The Christmas present appeal is how we put our belief into action, showing love where it’s needed most. We believe every child deserves to experience joy on Christmas morning. We are always overwhelmed by the generosity of the public in supporting our appeal each year and we hope you continue to do so to ensure every child wakes up on Christmas Day with a smile on their face.”

The church on Lead Lane, HG4 2NE, will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys, non-perishable festive food such as boxes of biscuits, chocolates, savoury snacks, long-life cakes, or Christmas puddings, until Monday 1 December.

People can drop their generous contribution at the church Monday to Wednesday between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from vouchers, educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children. Ideas for gifts can be found here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ripon

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal