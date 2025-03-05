Harrogate Playwrights: Dive Into the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
The competition is open until April 4, 2025, offering a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the opportunity to have the winning play performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.
The winning play will be performed in 2025, with the playwright receiving full artistic and financial support to bring their vision to life. Plays must be under an hour and can explore any subject matter. With a prestigious judging panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition provides invaluable exposure for new playwrights.
Key Dates:
January 15, 2025: Competition opens
April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions
June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced
December 5, 2025: Winner announced
Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.