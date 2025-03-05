Harrogate Playwrights: Dive Into the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

By Flo Saunders
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 18:52 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST

Playwrights in Harrogate and across the UK have the chance to enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025, an exciting new competition. A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, the challenge invites both emerging and established writers to submit their work.

The competition is open until April 4, 2025, offering a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the opportunity to have the winning play performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

The winning play will be performed in 2025, with the playwright receiving full artistic and financial support to bring their vision to life. Plays must be under an hour and can explore any subject matter. With a prestigious judging panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition provides invaluable exposure for new playwrights.

Key Dates:

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

January 15, 2025: Competition opens

April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.

