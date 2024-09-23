Harrogate nursery to reopen under new brand with places now available

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Partou Safehands Day Nursery and Pre-School in Harrogate will reopen on Tuesday October 1.

Located in the stunning Abbotsford House on Kent Road, the setting temporarily closed its doors earlier in the year due to short notice staffing issues.

However, following the recruitment of the highly experienced Vicky Gildea as Nursery Manager supported by a newly assembled team of childcare professionals, Partou Safehands is ready to serve the needs of families in the town once again.

Rated ‘Good’ in all areas of activity in its last Ofsted inspection, the setting has long been a popular choice for pre-schoolers with its large, spacious playrooms and dedicated free flow play areas designed to encourage independence.

The children also have access to stimulating outdoor learning environments filled with fun equipment that can be explored in all weather. Importantly for busy families, private on-site parking makes it easy for parents to visit, pick up and drop off their little ones.

Prior to her appointment as Nursery Manager, Vicky Gildea supported children and families in early years for 17 years and gained experience within a range of differing settings including school environments, Sure Start centres and the private sector.

These opportunities have enabled her to create a holistic approach to her nursery vision, creating a safe and stimulating environment for children to explore and develop.

Vicky believes that children should lead the way through their learning journey - practitioners will listen, observe and ignite new ideas to scaffold development along the way.

She said: “I am excited to take the reins at Safehands which has undergone refurbishment over the past few months.

“It is also a pleasure to lead the dedicated and highly qualified team which has been given the privilege of ushering in a brand new phase of the nursery’s development.

“Since its closure, the setting has been re-branded to Partou Safehands following the merger of Just Childcare and All About Children under the Partou banner.

“As the leading childcare group in the Netherlands, Partou is renowned for its child-led approach which encourages confidence and curiosity.

“My team is really enthused by the direction the nursery is taking and we look forward to welcoming many new faces to our beautiful setting.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “We are delighted that Safehands is to reopen as a valued member of the Partou family.

“A lot of work has been done to upgrade the facilities and recruit the outstanding team which will provide the highest standard of childcare to families in Harrogate and the surrounding area.”

Prior to its official re-opening, Partou Safehands will hold family open days on Tuesday 24th, Wednesday 25th, Thursday 26th and Saturday 28th September.

Further information is available by calling Tel: 01423 525544 or emailing: [email protected]