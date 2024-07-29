Harrogate Community Radio celebrates 5 years of music, passion, and community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Community Radio (HCR) is thrilled to announce its fifth anniversary broadcasting live to the community.

What started as a small idea has blossomed into a vibrant, 24/7 platform showcasing a diverse range of music, spoken word, and community engagement. With over 4,000 shows broadcast and a dedicated team of 40+ passionate volunteers, HCR has become a cornerstone of the Harrogate community. Our hosts, your neighbours, friends, and community members, share their love for music and conversation, creating a unique and inclusive listening experience.

From the classic crooners of the ‘40s and ‘50s to the cutting-edge sounds of today, HCR offers a musical journey unlike any other. Our eclectic playlist spans genres from Moroccan Hip-Hop to Ghanaian Rave, Tech-house to Techno, and everything in between. We believe in giving our hosts the freedom to explore their musical passions, resulting in a fresh and exciting listening experience every day.

Beyond music, HCR is committed to fostering community engagement through spoken word programming. From film and arts reviews to complementary health discussions, our shows offer a platform for diverse voices and perspectives. HCR is entirely listener-supported. We rely on the generosity of our community to keep the station on air. To donate, simply look for the coffee cup icon on our website and contribute any amount. Every penny goes directly towards maintaining our broadcast.

HCR's Founder: (L-R) Allan Smyth, Andrew Backhouse, Stewart Thornton

We invite you to tune in and experience the magic of Harrogate Community Radio. Share your favorite shows with friends and family, and join us in celebrating five incredible years of broadcasting.

We're also always looking for hosts to produce content on air. Passionate about the lack of butterflies this year? Make a show about it. Curious about the history of the Tewit Well? With our support you can record content and broadcast on air.

Listen to Harrogate Community Radio on any device with an internet connection, including smart speakers and our mobile app. Explore our vast archive of shows on Mixcloud at @HarrogateRadio.