From wedding goals to lifelong wins: My slimming world journey

When I first walked through the doors of Slimming World in September 2024, I had one clear goal in mind, my wedding in June 2025. I wanted to feel confident, radiant, and truly myself on one of the most important days of my life. What I didn’t expect was how much more I would gain beyond just weight loss.

From day one, I fell in love with food optimising. It wasn’t about restriction, it was about discovery. I found joy in cooking new recipes, experimenting with flavours, and nourishing my body in ways that felt exciting and sustainable. The results spoke for themselves: I’ve now lost 2 stone, dropped 3 dress sizes, and I still feel the momentum pushing me forward.

But the transformation hasn’t just been physical. The difference I see in my day-to-day life is remarkable. I have more energy, more confidence, and a renewed sense of self-worth. Challenges that once felt overwhelming no longer hold the same power over me. In the past, I might have turned to food for comfort but now, with the support of Charlotte and the incredible supportive group sessions, I’ve learned to face those moments head-on. And more often than not, I’ve ended the week with a loss, not just on the scales, but in emotional weight too.

One of the most unexpected and beautiful parts of this journey has been the friendships I’ve made. The people I’ve met through Slimming World have become lifelong friends. They’ve cheered me on, lifted me up, and reminded me that I’m never alone in this.

Tessa Now

If you’re thinking about joining Slimming World, my advice is simple: take that first step through the door. It might feel daunting, but I promise you it’s a step toward a brighter, healthier, and more empowered version of yourself. You’ll never look back.

Ripon Slimming World groups meet on a Wednesday at Allhallowgate Methodist Church, Consultant Charlotte can be contacted on 07855 003179.