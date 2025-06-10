Continuing our commitment to being the best place to work

Our Capital Team have recently undertaken and successfully brought a variety of essential projects to life across the Harrogate District Hospital site, with the aim of improving the working life and experiences of our dedicated colleagues.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the assistance of funding from our parent company, through their Wellness Fund, as well as additional capital allocations, these initiatives have had a focus on creating a more comfortable, functional and welcoming working environment. Our skilled and professional Capital Team have both designed and project managed several major installations and building schemes across the Hospital site.

We have added a beautiful new covered seating pod in the Briary Courtyard, providing colleagues with a quiet space to eat or work privately, whatever the weather. This addition has already proven popular amongst colleagues seeking a moment of calm during a busy work day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our team has undertaken significant refurbishment to several HIF colleague rest areas, including a number of staff kitchen facilities, which have been updated. These improvements are part of a wider effort to support staff wellbeing by enhancing communal areas and providing break facilities.

Our updated Welfare Area for Domestics Colleagues

Our Café Bistro has undergone a refurbishment, including the kitchen area, making it a more inviting place for customers and allowing for an increased range of products. Our main kitchen facility is also progressing with a second phase of refurbishment to further improve our catering operations, together with works being undertaken in Herriots Restaurant to install an air cooling system, to assist during the warmer months.

We have completed extensive general decoration and flooring projects across the site, giving many workspaces a fresh and revitalised look to promote a positive working atmosphere. We have also completed a total resurfacing of the upper floor of the Hospital site car park, as well as replacing the wooden bump rails on all Hospital corridors with updated versions to create a cleaner and safer environment.

Collectively, these projects reflect our commitment to investing in our people. Enhancing workspaces and facilities plays a vital role in fostering a healthier, more productive working environment where staff feel valued and supported. This, in turn, allows our colleagues to provide patients with the best possible care.

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].