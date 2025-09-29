Community dementia discussion event unites North Yorkshire groups

As part of World Alzheimer’s Month, Dementia Forward hosted a Community Dementia Discussion Event at Skipton Town Hall on Wednesday, 25th September, bringing together local care providers, health professionals, and community organisations to raise awareness and share insights around dementia care and support.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event featured an engaging talk and Q&A session led by Fiona Andrews and Dr Kamath, offering valuable perspectives on dementia diagnosis, care pathways, and community support. Attendees included representatives from The Dales Care Home and Highfield Care Home, both part of Barchester Healthcare, who were proud to support the initiative alongside their sister home, Boroughbridge Manor.

It was a privilege to connect with a wide range of organisations working across North Yorkshire, including Promedica24 North Yorkshire, Lancashire & South Cumbria, Healthwatch North Yorkshire, Carers' Resource, and many more. Their presence highlighted the strength of the local support network and the shared commitment to improving the lives of those affected by dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor, commented: “Events like this are vital in building a more dementia-friendly community. It’s inspiring to see so many groups come together to share knowledge, offer support, and listen to the voices of those living with dementia and their families.”

Dr Kamath (middle) with visiting Barchester representatives at the Dementia Forward event

Dementia Forward continues to lead the way in providing expert advice, practical support, and community engagement across the region. The Skipton event was a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of open discussion in shaping better outcomes for those affected by dementia.