A huge thank you to the All Together Now Choir!

Says Lizzie Hughes from the Harrogate Easier Living Project. Lizzie, who is also a choir member, is grateful to 'everyone who came and sang, baked and ate cake in the name of charity', at the HELP Refreshment Day, at the beautiful St Peter's Church, Harrogate.

Choir members are all delighted that a total of £1,015 was raised on Saturday 9th November at this event, which was the final concert of the season, before their festive events begin in a couple of weeks' time.

MD Chris Kemp said it was 'wonderful to see so many people from all 4 corners of the ATN family world '(Harrogate, Skipton, Baildon and Bingley), come together to sing for the Harrogate Easier Living Project Refreshment Day, giving back to the community.

A joyous day, filled with music, cake, coffee and chat.

