PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate comes together to remember those who gave their lives for their country

On November 13, the country came together to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women who have died in wars and other military conflicts.

A parade took place at the War Memorial in Harrogate town centre which included representatives from the Army Foundation College, the Royal British Legion, regimental associations and uniformed cadets, guides and scouts.

The Harrogate Brigantes Rotary also arranged a service at Stonefall Cemetery in the afternoon where wreaths were laid by the Harrogate Mayor and Mayoress, Andrew Jones MP, the Army Foundation College and representatives from the Commonwealth.

A number of other services also took place across the region, including in Ripon, Wetherby, Knaresborough and Nidderdale.

Here are 20 brilliant photographs of the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Harrogate...

1. Remembrance Sunday The wreath laying at the cenotaph in Harrogate town centre Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Sunday The army cadets march during the parade through Harrogate town centre Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Sunday The Tewit Youth Band play at the service Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Sunday Large crowds turn out for the service and parade through Harrogate town centre Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales