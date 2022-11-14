News you can trust since 1836
Luna Gordon (aged five) inspects her dad Sgt Ross Gordon from the Royal Regiment of Scotland before he goes on parade

PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate comes together to remember those who gave their lives for their country

A number of special services and events were held across the Harrogate district at the weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday.

By Lucy Chappell
24 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 6:17pm

On November 13, the country came together to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women who have died in wars and other military conflicts.

A parade took place at the War Memorial in Harrogate town centre which included representatives from the Army Foundation College, the Royal British Legion, regimental associations and uniformed cadets, guides and scouts.

The Harrogate Brigantes Rotary also arranged a service at Stonefall Cemetery in the afternoon where wreaths were laid by the Harrogate Mayor and Mayoress, Andrew Jones MP, the Army Foundation College and representatives from the Commonwealth.

A number of other services also took place across the region, including in Ripon, Wetherby, Knaresborough and Nidderdale.

Here are 20 brilliant photographs of the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Harrogate...

1. Remembrance Sunday

The wreath laying at the cenotaph in Harrogate town centre

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Remembrance Sunday

The army cadets march during the parade through Harrogate town centre

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Remembrance Sunday

The Tewit Youth Band play at the service

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Remembrance Sunday

Large crowds turn out for the service and parade through Harrogate town centre

Photo: Gerard Binks

