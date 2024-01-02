Here is a list of services collecting unwanted Christmas trees while contributing to charities and being environmentally friendly in the Harrogate district.

January 2024 is finally here and the festive season is over as people return to work and get back to normal life.

Here are a few services disposing of Christmas trees while funds raised go towards supporting the local community.

Ripon Community Link at Ripon Walled Gardens

Ripon Walled Gardens working with Ripon Community Link to recycle and collect Christmas trees ethically.

A suggested donation of £7 is required for trees under 10ft, or £10 for trees over 10ft.

The gardens will collect trees over the weekend of January 6 and 7, and recycle them.

The service is only available within a five-mile radius of The Walled Garden, and donations go towards improving the lives of adults and young people with a learning disability.

Booking early is recommended to secure collection.

The Rotary Club, Harrogate

The Rotary Club are collecting trees from designated areas in Harrogate on Saturday, January 6, for a small fee.

Funds raised will be donated to Horticap, which provides training in horticulture for adults with learning disabilities.

Due to capacity, trees will only be collected from specific areas.

Knaresborough Young Farmers

Knaresborough Young Farmers are also carrying out a Christmas tree collection on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7.

Home collection is already fully booked, however, the group have designated drop-off points in Harrogate and Knaresborough for anyone still in need of the service.

Money raised by the Young Farmers, who launched the tree collection in 2022, will be donated to MS Society and Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Boroughbridge Young Farmers’ Club

The service takes place on Sunday, January 7, and will be collecting trees from the nearby towns and villages.

Although booking is not required, people are asked to leave trees outside their homes or on the street.

Just £5 in cash is expected for collection between 9am and 3.30pm, while the money raised will go towards Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

For more information on the services listed, check out the social media pages on Facebook.

The Rotary Club, Harrogate: https://www.facebook.com/harrogaterotaryclub

Knaresborough Young Farmers: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089545023623

Boroughbridge Young Farmers’ Club: https://www.facebook.com/BoroughbridgeYFC