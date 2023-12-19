'A great way to express your festive self': Inside Ripon stylist's beautiful and chic Christmas home
Sarah Franklin, a stylist and florist from Ripon, told the Gazette she has no problem ‘going to town’ with decorations over the festive period.
Miss Franklin said: ”As a stylist I’m passionate about only choosing and using things, items and props that I absolutely love.
"My own style is less about matching - everything has a place and most things have a story.
"When it comes to Christmas it’s a great excuse to have a total field day.
"It’s a great way to express your festive self and change it up each year.
"Ultimately I just want my home to welcome family and friends and be a ‘home’ rather than a house.”
Take a look inside her exquisitely decorated home.
For more information follow this link: https://www.grangefarmflowers.co.uk/about