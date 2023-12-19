News you can trust since 1836
A Ripon stylist has let Gazette readers take a peak into her beautiful and incredibly chic home over the festive period.

'A great way to express your festive self': Inside Ripon stylist's beautiful and chic Christmas home

A Ripon stylist and florist has shared these dreamy pictures of her home as she unashamedly ‘goes to town’ at Christmas time.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 19th Dec 2023
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:29 GMT

Sarah Franklin, a stylist and florist from Ripon, told the Gazette she has no problem ‘going to town’ with decorations over the festive period.

Miss Franklin said: ”As a stylist I’m passionate about only choosing and using things, items and props that I absolutely love.

"My own style is less about matching - everything has a place and most things have a story.

"When it comes to Christmas it’s a great excuse to have a total field day.

"It’s a great way to express your festive self and change it up each year.

"Ultimately I just want my home to welcome family and friends and be a ‘home’ rather than a house.”

Take a look inside her exquisitely decorated home.

For more information follow this link: https://www.grangefarmflowers.co.uk/about

Stylist and florist Sarah Franklin started her own styling company in Canada.

After eight years in Canada and a brief period living in France, Miss Franklin moved back to the UK.

In 2013 she set up a company called Styling Farm and worked as a floral stylist all over the country.

Miss Franklin took a two year break during COVID.

