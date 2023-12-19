A Ripon stylist and florist has shared these dreamy pictures of her home as she unashamedly ‘goes to town’ at Christmas time.

Sarah Franklin, a stylist and florist from Ripon, told the Gazette she has no problem ‘going to town’ with decorations over the festive period.

Miss Franklin said: ”As a stylist I’m passionate about only choosing and using things, items and props that I absolutely love.

"My own style is less about matching - everything has a place and most things have a story.

"When it comes to Christmas it’s a great excuse to have a total field day.

"It’s a great way to express your festive self and change it up each year.

"Ultimately I just want my home to welcome family and friends and be a ‘home’ rather than a house.”

Take a look inside her exquisitely decorated home.

For more information follow this link: https://www.grangefarmflowers.co.uk/about

1 . Grange Farm Flowers, Ripon Stylist and florist Sarah Franklin started her own styling company in Canada. Photo: Grange Farm Flowers, Ripon Photo Sales

2 . Grange Farm Flowers After eight years in Canada and a brief period living in France, Miss Franklin moved back to the UK. Photo: Grange Farm Flowers Photo Sales

3 . Grange Farm Flowers In 2013 she set up a company called Styling Farm and worked as a floral stylist all over the country. Photo: Grange Farm Flowers Photo Sales

4 . Grange Farm Flowers Miss Franklin took a two year break during COVID. Photo: Grange Farm Flowers Photo Sales