What's On: Harrogate Beer Week's final few days revealed

Pictured at the launch of Harrogate Beer Week at Cold Bath Clubhouse are festival founder Rachel Auty and guest speaker Jules Gray of Sheffield Beer Week. (Picture Gerard Binks)

In fact, this new event has been hailed as the town’s biggest show of strength yet by the town’s independent brewers.

With flagship events starring nationally-renowned beer experts and writers, including award-winning beer writer Melissa Cole, Jules Gray, founder of Sheffield Beer Week and charismatic beer writer Pete Brown who presented ‘Craft: An Argument’, this inclusive, week-long, town-wide celebration of Harrogate beer, local brewing heritage and beer in the community appear to have been a big hit.

Pictured behind the bar of Major Tom's Social is general Manager Sam Kirbitson. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Its founder, Harrogate's Rachel Auty, said the public had responded well to events so far in a wide range of bars and venues, including local breweries Roosters and Turning Point.

Rachel Auty said: “There has been a great reaction since we launched on Monday. I’m so incredibly proud of our beer scene, in particular, the outstanding breweries honing their craft on our doorstep and the independent bars that have each carved their own niche.

“For me, they are what makes the town special.

“It’s been an awful 18 months but I hope this festival brings some joy back.”

Held at venues such as Cold Bath Clubhouse, The Disappearing Chin, Major Tom's Social, the Little Ale House and Blind Jack’s, Harrogate Beer Week, which runs until this Sunday, September 26, has offered 40 events in the town’s independent bars and craft breweries.

Supported by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), the event has been showcasing the vibrancy of the town’s independent beer sector with tap room takeovers and a focus on local craft beers from across the Harrogate district and Yorkshire, .

Rachel Auty said: “Having lived in Harrogate almost all my life, I’m hoping to establish the Beer Week as a flagship annual event. Our beer scene can be key to reinvigorating our town centre and local economy.”

For the full Harrogate Beer Week programme and tickets for any of the remaining events, visit: www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/programme

Friday, September 24, 7pm: Aperi-Beer - Guided Tasting of Local Beer Paired with Deli Food with Paul Fogarty, The Aperitif Guy, at Cold Bath Deli, Cold Bath Road.

Friday, September 24, 8pm: Get Down night of funk, soul, reggae and dancing at Major Tom's Social, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Saturday and Sunday, September 25-26, 2pm and 6pm: Harrogate Beer Tours.

Saturday, September 25, 1pm-7pm: Treasure Beer Hunt starting at HUSK Beer Emporium, Kings Road.

Saturday, September 25, 3pm: Discovering Harrogate Beer with Beer Sommelier Annabel Smith at Cold Bath Clubhouse, Kings Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 26, 5pm: Live music at The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street.