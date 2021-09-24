New supermarket plans for Harrogate will create 100 jobs

Coming to Harrogate - The new Tesco store will create around 100 new jobs.

Superstore giant Tesco is set to present the plans to the public for a new supermarket on the former gas works site on Skipton Road which has been at the heart of a long-running about its future for more than a decade, leading to opposition and political controversy on occasion.

Proposals for a new Tesco supermarket were previously granted planning consent in 2012.

Tesco is now proposing a smaller store with a new petrol filling station. This new store will also provide Dotcom deliveries and a Click+Collect service.

The new store will create around 100 new jobs and a variety of new roles will be available.

Tesco intends to submit a planning application later in the autumn. If the plans are approved, Tesco hopes to open the new store in 2023.

From tomorrow, Saturday, September 25 to Sunday, October 10 proposals will be available for view at www.tescoharrogateconsultation.co.uk

Andy Boucher, Development Executive at Tesco, said: “We are delighted to share our plans with the public for our new store and we look forward to hearing the views of local residents.

“We know there is demand for a new supermarket in the north of Harrogate and this store will meet the needs of the local community. This will be fantastic new store which will provide a wide-range of high-quality food and non-food goods, cater for all budgets and deliver benefits for the local community.”

Tesco says it is at the heart of communities across the UK and constantly looking at ways their stores can make a positive local impact.

The Tesco Community Grants scheme funds thousands of local community projects across the UK, helping to fight holiday hunger, support mental health and support young people.

Since 2016, this scheme has donated a total of £90m nationally to support 37,000 local community projects.

This new store will also be part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection (CFC), which takes surplus food that is still fit to use and donates it daily to local groups and food banks to help those who need the support most in the community.