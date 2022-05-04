Wetherby's popular Bar Three reopens following refurbishment

Locals and visitors can have breakfast, morning coffees, brunch, lunch and dinner at the popular Market Place pub which is open seven days a week from 10am.

Bar Three dates back to 1857 and was previously known as The Three Legs or The Three Legs of Man, and has built up its good reputation in the community as Bar Three for 15 years.

Highlights of the renovations include new food and drink menus, additional live sports including a big screen in the spacious beer garden, and the introduction of acoustic music sessions.

Ed Brayshaw, General Manager of Bar Three, is delighted to welcome back customers following refurbishment

The décor has been refreshed throughout to add to its modern and sleek interior.

New to the food menu are a great choice of breakfast, brunch, bottomless brunch and sharing plates with vegan and vegetarian options.

Hand-stretched sourdough pizzas are a new speciality and an ideal pairing to have with a drink with friends.

The bar offers a wide selection of new craft beers and cask ales, wines and spirits, with over 100 gin flavours to choose from.

Throughout the week, there are some great offers on food and drinks and all tastes and diets can be catered for.

Many of the team were working at the pub before the short refurbishment closure so there will be familiar faces at the bar.

Ed Brayshaw, General Manager of Bar Three, said: “This is a great pub right on the Market Place, a great place to stop off for a bite to eat or something to drink and it’s brilliant to be open.

"Our new menus are proving popular and it’s good to see so many people coming in with friends and family.

"It is the best time of year to make the most of the weather and enjoy our large beer garden too.

"We have added live sports and music and there is a fantastic atmosphere in the bar and out in the garden.

"Come along and see for yourself, everyone is welcome, bring the children, bring the dog, and the Bar Three team will be ready to look after you.”