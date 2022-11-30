The firm has revealed that the number of customers visiting their sites has reduced by 65% over the last five years and a total of 97.5% of all of HSBC banking transactions are now taking place online instead.

The Wetherby store, which can be found on North Street, is one of the 114 branches which is set to close its doors in July 2023.

It is a further blow for Wetherby, following the closure of the town’s Barclays Bank which closed in February, also due to a fall in customers visiting the branch which was situated in the Market Place.

HSBC have announced that they will close 114 branches next year - including the store in Wetherby

In a statement, a HSBC spokesperson said: “The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week.

"People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking."