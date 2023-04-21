Naturaw is one of just 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise.

The company was originally set up in 2014, primarily to provide founder Jess Warneken with a natural diet of unprocessed food that didn't produce mountains of plastic waste.

Naturaw employs a team of 16 people in a state-of-the-art facility in Wetherby where they produce a range of frozen raw dog food with an emphasis on high-quality fresh ingredients.

Wetherby dog food manufacturer Naturaw is ‘honoured’ to have received the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise

This includes high-welfare meat from British farms, with no fillers, grain, preservatives or anything artificial, while also using entirely plastic-free packaging on every product that they manufacture.

On being awarded a King’s Award, Christ Broadbent, Director of Naturaw, said: ''To receive the Kings Award for Enterprise is a huge, huge honour for us and a testament to our team's hard work and resilience over the last few years in an incredibly challenging and unprecedented climate''

Naturaw was recognised in 2022 as a certified B-Corp for their dedication to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Their more recent initiatives include a move to self-generated solar power to run their manufacturing facility, planting a tree every time a new customer subscribes to their food delivery service, a free returns scheme to reuse their lined packing and evening delivering to stockists throughout the North of England in 100 per cent electric vans.

Jess Warneken, Co-Founder of Naturaw, added: “Sustainability has always been at the heart of our entire business ethos and we have always gone the extra mile to do things better.

"We're so passionate about the way we conduct ourselves as a company, firmly believing we can have a commercially successful business that is also socially and environmentally conscious.

"To be recognised this way with such a prestigious award is a proud moment.”

The King's Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty's desire to continue the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding businesses across the United Kingdom.

For more information about Naturaw, visit https://www.naturaw.co.uk/

