Wetherby bakery handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:26 BST
A bakery in Wetherby has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

West Cornwall Pasty, located at Moto Wetherby at Junction 46 on the A1(M), has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on August 14.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

