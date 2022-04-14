Well-known Harrogate food & drink indie's £250,000 expansion

Bakeri Baltzersen has announced it is to invest £250,000 at its main bakery site in Kettlesing with the creation of a number of new jobs.

Paul Rawlinson, co-director of Baltzersen’s and Bakeri Baltzersen, said: “We are proud to be a part of the Harrogate community and we’re excited to be expanding in terms of both production and delivery.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are proud to be a part of the Harrogate community” - Paul Rawlinson, co-director of Baltzersen’s and Bakeri.

“We want to grow our range of products to offer a wider selection, work with more wholesale partners across Yorkshire as we fly the flag for our town, and create new jobs, training and career opportunities for local people.”

Bakeri Baltzersen was set up in March of 2019 as a sister brand to Baltzersen’s Scandi-cafe which launched in 2012 on Oxford Street in Harrogate town centre.

Mr Rawlinson then took the decision in 2020 during the pandemic to open a purpose-built bakery at Kettlesing just outside Harrogate.

Since then, Bakeri Baltzersen has been successfully supplying Baltzersen’s cafe and bakery shops, which also includes a retail outlet in Wetherby, alongside a growing number of wholesale partners across Yorkshire.

The expansion will be part financed by a £27,390 grant provided by Harrogate Borough Council and a £20,000 grant from the Product and Process Innovation (PAPI) Fund - a legacy European funding programme.

Alistair Forbes, SME Growth Manager for Harrogate Borough Council, said: “Using Government funding awarded to all local authorities in recognition of the impact of Covid-19, the council has been able to support eligible businesses to recover from the impact, and to create new jobs across the Harrogate

district.

“Baltzersens was able to demonstrate adaptation and growth of the business with a clear expansion plan.”

Construction work is set to begin at the main bakery site this month and is expected to be completed in June.

The expansion will generate a number of new employment opportunities, including trainee baker positions and roles for packers and drivers.