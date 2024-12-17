Ventrolla revitalises heritage windows for Bournville Village Trust

Ventrolla, a Harrogate based market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has successfully completed a landmark project with the Bournville Village Trust in Birmingham, helping to preserve the charm and functionality of the iconic estate’s heritage sash windows.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournville Village Trust, which was established in 1900 by philanthropist George Cadbury and is celebrated for its architectural and cultural significance, approached Ventrolla to restore the windows of 100 historic properties. The scope included an initial technical survey of the windows, assessing issues such as decay, drafts and general wear and tear, upgrading the windows to meet modern thermal standards and implementing rigorous quality control measures.

Ventrolla’s specialists restored timber windows in over 100 properties, significantly improving the energy efficiencies while respecting the estate’s conservation requirements. Each window was meticulously assessed. The project underscores Ventrolla’s expertise in balancing conservation and preservation of period aesthetics with modern performance improvements, demonstrating the company’s commitment to protecting the UK’s architectural legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Price, Survey Project Manager at Bournville Village Trust, said; “At Bournville Village Trust, we are committed to preserving the character and integrity of our properties while ensuring modern standards of comfort and efficiency. That’s why we chose to partner with Ventrolla for our bespoke, conservation timber windows. Ventrolla’s dedication to exceptional design, craftsmanship, and joinery aligns perfectly with our values.”

Bournville Village Trust

“Their skilled craftsmen have helped enhance the energy efficiency and overall durability of the properties, whilst also enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the homes. Together with Ventrolla, we are preserving the charm of our properties while providing the highest quality of living for our residents, blending tradition with innovation seamlessly.”

Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, added; “Our collaboration with Bournville Village Trust really showcases our dedication to excellence in timber window restoration and renovation. The project exceeded all expectations and led to us discussing future works on additional properties within the BVT estate.”