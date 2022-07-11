This is when historic Coach & Horses will reopen in Harrogate

Long considered a local institution, famed for its warm traditional charm, Sunday roasts and real ales, the pub will open up its doors on Friday, July 22.

With a respected heritage going back to the early 19th century, the Coach & Horses is one of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional inns.

The new-look Coach & Horses pub in Harrogate.

So historic is the Coach & Horses, the date of its opening is itself lost in the mists of time.

Some say the pub first welcomed revellers and passing travellers in 1830.

The hostelry even makes an appearance in 1840 as part of one of Harrogate’s first published guides.

Before it closed in May 2020, the pub was popular for its warm lighting and wood, its pork pie nights and Sunday roasts, its lack of piped music or TV screens, the relaxed buzz and natural atmosphere.

The iconic venue has been acquired by the award-winning Provenance Collection and will take pride of place alongside the likes of The Punch Bowl Inn in Marton - Cum - Grafton and The West Park in Harrogate.

The pub’s new owners have undertaken a major refurbishment of the property, while being careful to keep its ‘local pub’ charm.

The first floor has been transformed into a beautiful dining room, offering stunning views of the stray, while a gastropub-style menu features a range of dishes that will ‘please both previous guests and newcomers alike’.

Highlights of the traditional pub food menu include Beer Battered Fish and Triple Cooked Beef Dripping Chips, Chicken Tikka Masala Curry, Fish Pie and the Coach and Horses burger – of which £1 from each sale goes to the Martin House Hospice Charity.

A Sunday roast menu will also ensure the newly-launched pub should prove to be a welcome addition to the current hospitality offering.

The pub will also offer a selection of pies, with the option to eat in or take home, whilst an extensive range of local and international gins will complement their selection of cask ales. The opening will also create 30 new jobs.

Speaking ahead of the reopening, Chris Cartledge said: “As one of just a handful of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional pubs, it’s safe to say that anticipation for the return of the Coach & Horses has been high.

“We’re pleased to say that meticulous care and attention to detail has been taken to ensure the Coach is subtly modernised, whilst restoring original features where possible to their best.’

“The stunning new first-floor dining room is the perfect spot to enjoy our hearty and traditional menu whilst taking in the views

of The Stray.