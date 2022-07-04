Harrogate Spring Water unveils details of its new public consultation event over expansion plans

The company is inviting local residents to come to The Crown Hotel from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 13 to find out more about the proposals and to share their views.

The event will take place in the Byron Suite of the hotel on Crown Place in Harrogate town centre.

Richard Hall, MD of Harrogate Spring Water, said: “As we look to grow, create further job opportunities and continue to support the local and regional economy, it is important that we listen to the local community."

Since 2017, Harrogate Spring Water has had outline planning permission to expand its production facilities on its site on Harlow Moor Road.

The company is now putting together a “Reserved Matters” application which will detail how the new building will look and how the surrounding area will be landscaped.

Before putting in proposals to Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate Spring Water wants to hear from members of the local community about how they would like to see the expansion carried out.

The event on July 13 is part of a series of consultation meetings with the local community and stakeholder groups allowing people to have their say on the design and landscaping of the proposed extension and surrounding land.

These views will help to shape the final application, which will go on public display before being submitted to the council.

“That’s why we would encourage people to engage with us on this process by coming along to the meeting on July 13, to give us the benefit of their views and to help shape the future of the company.”